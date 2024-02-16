Friday, February 16, 2024
Edhi ambulance driver injured in Karachifiring incident

Agencies
February 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  A driver of Edhi Foundation sustained injuries in a firing incident at the ambulance of the welfare orga­nization in Al-Asif Square. The firing incident took place around 4am wherein two unknown accused on a motorcycle wanted to stop the ambulance. The Edhi Foundation claims that the driver was fired upon for not stopping. Police said investigations are underway.

RE-POLLING HELD IN POLLING STATIONOF GHOTKI’S PS-18: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said the polling was held at polling station No.162 of PS-18 Ghotki in a peaceful manner. In a state­ment, ECP spokesman rejected the media reports regarding halt in polling process and said that such rumours are baseless. According to Returning offi­cer of PS-18 polling process was underway peace­fully. He said an aerial firing was noted outside the polling station after which security measures were adopted, the RO said.

Germany overtakes Japan as third-biggest economy

Agencies

