EDOTCO Pakistan spearheads sustainable development and community wellbeing in 2023

ISLAMABAD - EDOTCO Pakistan, a key player in the telecommunications in­frastructure industry, marked a significant stride in its dedica­tion to corporate social respon­sibility (CSR) in 2023. The com­pany’s commitment to enriching underprivileged communities, particularly in areas with limited access to grid power, culminated in the successful execution of the Tower to Community (T2C) initiative. The visionary project, centered in Tehsil Kabir Wala, Multan, not only supplied clean energy to adjacent households but also set a benchmark in inte­grating sustainable energy prac­tices with societal upliftment.

By tapping into solar energy, EDOTCO Pakistan innovatively utilized its towers not just as telecom infrastructure to con­nect the unconnected, but also as power sources for neighboring off-grid homes. This initiative un­derscores the company’s role in driving sustainable development and cementing its unwavering dedication to enhancing commu­nity welfare and livelihoods.

In its continuous pursuit to community welfare, EDOTCO Pakistan also introduced the Oc­cupational Health and Safety (OHS) school program, a pioneer­ing step in promoting health and safety awareness. The program was piloted in Islamabad and the Mansehra District, reflecting the company’s proactive stance in creating a safer and more health-conscious environment. Imple­mented initially at the Mansehra Public School & College in April 2023, and subsequently at the Pehli Kiran Schools, Islamabad, in December 2023, the OHS pro­gram educated students on cru­cial health and safety standards. It also equipped them with essen­tial first-aid kits and fire extin­guishers, aligning with EDOTCO Pakistan’s objective of fostering a secure and healthful society.