Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Elections 2024: IPP wins NA-88 Khushab seat

Elections 2024: IPP wins NA-88 Khushab seat
Web Desk
4:24 PM | February 16, 2024
National

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has grabbed the NA-88 Khushab seat, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results after repolling on Thursday.

IPP’s Gul Asghar Khan was declared the winner by RO with 82577 votes. With the win from NA-88, the number of IPP seats in NA has jumped to three.

Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results of PK-90 Kohat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate Aftab Alam Afridi emerged as victorious with 45358 votes.

Re-polling at the 53 polling stations in Khushab, Kohat and Ghotki was held on Thursday after the angry mob snatched and burned the ballot papers on February 8.

Re-polling continued till 5pm without any break.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered re-polling in a few polling stations of one National Assembly (NA) and two provincial assembly constituencies.

The ECP withheld the results NA-88, Khushab, PK-90 Kohat and PS-18, Ghotki) after reports emerged that the polling material was destroyed or snatched from the ECP officials in several polling stations.

PPP likely to finalise new Sindh CM today

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024