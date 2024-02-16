EU to organize family-focused festival ‘EuroVillage’

Friday, February 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The European Union and its Mem­ber States will organize the popular, family-focused festival ‘Euro Village’ on February 17 at Jinnah Conven­tion Center, Islamabad. “The doors of the family event will open at 2 pm to welcome the Pakistani public to get a taste of European food, cul­ture, music, and sustainable actions,” said a news release issued here on Thursday. The EU and Member States are centering this year’s celebration around the theme of co-creating a sustainable future. Titled “Stronger Together – Sustainable Forever,” the event aims to showcase the 60+ years of a strong connection between the EU and Pakistan. This celebration underscores the collaborative part­nership in development, economics, culture, research and education, and political engagement, demonstrating how the EU and Pakistan are stronger together. EuroVillage is co-organized by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and of Austria, Bel­gium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Nether­lands, Poland, Romania, and Spain. It will include information and activity booths for both adults and children with in­teractive games, selfie corners, food, and an opportunity to meet the diplomatic teams and learn about areas of our evolving partnership. The event will feature live performances by European performers and Pakistani artists in­cluding Farhan Saeed and Qurat-ul-ain Baloch.

