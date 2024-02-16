Ex-minister rejects 45pc gas price hike

PESHAWAR - Former federal minister and ex-Chairman of the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Textile Mills’ Associ­ation (KPTMA), Salim Saifullah, vehemently rejects the recent de­cision by the Economic Coordina­tion Committee (ECC) to imple­ment a second gas price increase of 45%, bringing the total increase to 165% within a year.

In a statement issued on Thurs­day, he expressed concern that this alarming development has sent shockwaves through the industry, with dire consequences looming large. Saifullah questioned the ur­gency behind the caretaker govern­ment’s decision to raise gas prices, especially considering that elec­tions have concluded, and a new government is poised to assume responsibility for the economy.

Emphasizing that the elected government would be better posi­tioned to make prudent decisions with a focus on their long-term tenure, Saifullah highlighted that the textile industry in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa is on the brink of col­lapse due to soaring energy costs and operational challenges. De­spite the region’s self-sufficiency in gas production and recent dis­coveries boosting reserves, the government’s decision to impose steep price hikes defies logic and threatens the competitiveness of the textile industry both locally and internationally.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tex­tile and industrial sectors, vital pillars of Pakistan’s economy, are bearing the brunt of these unjus­tifiable price increases. This not only hampers their growth poten­tial but also undermines their abil­ity to remain viable and competi­tive in the global market