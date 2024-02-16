Ex-minister rejects 45pc gas price hike

PESHAWAR - Former federal minister and ex-Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills’ Association (KPTMA), Salim Saifullah, vehemently rejects the recent decision by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to implement a second gas price increase of 45%, bringing the total increase to 165% within a year.
In a statement issued on Thursday, he expressed concern that this alarming development has sent shockwaves through the industry, with dire consequences looming large. Saifullah questioned the urgency behind the caretaker government’s decision to raise gas prices, especially considering that elections have concluded, and a new government is poised to assume responsibility for the economy.
Emphasizing that the elected government would be better positioned to make prudent decisions with a focus on their long-term tenure, Saifullah highlighted that the textile industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on the brink of collapse due to soaring energy costs and operational challenges. Despite the region’s self-sufficiency in gas production and recent discoveries boosting reserves, the government’s decision to impose steep price hikes defies logic and threatens the competitiveness of the textile industry both locally and internationally.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa textile and industrial sectors, vital pillars of Pakistan’s economy, are bearing the brunt of these unjustifiable price increases. This not only hampers their growth potential but also undermines their ability to remain viable and competitive in the global market