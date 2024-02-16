Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

Agencies
February 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Corporate Crime Circle of the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) in Karachi has intensified its efforts to combat illegal currency exchange and hawala/hundi operations. According to the spokesman on Thursday, in a recent crackdown, an individual named Saeed Ahmed Sheikh was appre­hended from the Jodia Bazar area. Sheikh stands accused of engaging in unauthorized currency ex­change activities, including hawala/hundi trans­actions and foreign currency exchange without proper licensing. During the operation, FIA officials seized a significant amount of currency, totalling millions of rupees, from Sheikh’s possession. Addi­tionally, records pertaining to telegraphic transfers were confiscated as evidence. Despite the recovery of 2.9 million rupees, Sheikh failed to provide.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024