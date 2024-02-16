FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

KARACHI - The Corporate Crime Circle of the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) in Karachi has intensified its efforts to combat illegal currency exchange and hawala/hundi operations. According to the spokesman on Thursday, in a recent crackdown, an individual named Saeed Ahmed Sheikh was appre­hended from the Jodia Bazar area. Sheikh stands accused of engaging in unauthorized currency ex­change activities, including hawala/hundi trans­actions and foreign currency exchange without proper licensing. During the operation, FIA officials seized a significant amount of currency, totalling millions of rupees, from Sheikh’s possession. Addi­tionally, records pertaining to telegraphic transfers were confiscated as evidence. Despite the recovery of 2.9 million rupees, Sheikh failed to provide.