Full court reference to honour Justice Nadeem Akhtar

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC), on Thursday, held a full court reference in honour of Senior Puisne Judge, Justice Nadeem Akhtar to bid him farewell on the eve of his retirement. Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi, Justice Muham­mad Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and other judges of the high court participated in the full court reference while judicial officers, court officials and lawyers representing SHC Bar Association and other bars were also in attendance. Chief Justice SHC Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi, while addressing the refer­ence, lauded the services of Senior Puisne Judge Nadeem Akhtar and said that one of the best judges of Sindh High Court was retiring on the day. The CJ said that Justice Nadeem Akhtar has disposed off more than 15,000 different types of cases during his 12 year tenure in the high court and played an important role in providing justice to applicants.

Justice Nadeem Akhtar reflecting on his experi­ences at the high court said that it was duty of ev­ery judge to hear the filed cases. The hearing time of the court is till 12o’clock and after that the judg­es sit till night and write the verdicts, he added.