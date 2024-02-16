Govt again increases gas tariffs by upto 67pc

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has once again increased the gas tariff by up to 67 percent for domestic consumers, while for all the other categories of consumers it has been jacked up by up to 714 percent.

The new prices for all the other sec­tors will be effective from February 1, 2024, however, for the Engro Fertiliz­er new plant it will be applicable from March 1, 2024, said a notification is­sued here by the Oil and Gas Regulato­ry Authority (OGRA).

According to the notification issued here by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Au­thority, a hike from 5 to 67 percent in the gas prices for domestic gas con­sumers, 1.07 percent to 714 percent for fertilizer, 2.27 percent to 25 percent for industries and a hike of 4.17 per­cent for CNG sector has been allowed, said a notification issued here by the. The prices have been upward revised to meet the Estimated Revenue Re­quirement (ERR) of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and Sui South­ern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) for the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24.

It is worth mentioning here that meet­ing the IMF deadline of February 15, 2024, the Ogra had hurriedly conclud­ing the hearings on SNGPL and SSGCL petitions, and wind it up after conduct­ing it in only two provincial metropoli­tan, while the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were com­pletely ignored in the hearing. Similarly, the matter was hurriedly approved from the Economic Coordination Commit­tee (ECC) of the Cabinet and within less than 24 hours it also sailed through the federal cabinet, while Ogra has notified it within hours of the cabinet approval.

As per the notification, the fixed monthly charges for domestic pro­tected consumers will be Rs400 and meter rent of Rs 40 per month. For non-protected consumers, the charg­es have been divided into two slabs. The first category, up to 1.5 hm3, will pay Rs1,000 per month. While the sec­ond category, above 1.5 hm3, the fixed monthly charges will be Rs2,000 and a meter rent of Rs 40 per month will also be charged.

According to the notification, for the protected consumers using gas up to 0.25 hm3 per month, tariff has been in­creased by Rs 90/MMBtu (or 65.28pc), taking its price from the existing Rs 121/MMBtu to Rs 200/MMBtu. For the consumers using 0.5 hm3 gas an in­crease of Rs 100/MMBtu (or67pc) has been allowed taking the rate from ex­isting Rs 150/MMBtu to Rs 250/MMB­tu. For the consumers using up to 0.6 hm3 gas an increase of Rs 100/MMB­tu or 50pc has been allowed which will jack up the prices from existing Rs 200/MMBtu to Rs 300/MMBtu, while for the consumers using up to 0.9 hm3 gas the price has been increased by 40 percent or Rs 100/MMBtu from the existing Rs 250/MMBtu to Rs 350/MMBtu.

For the non-protected consumers us­ing gas up to 0.25 hm3 per month, tar­iff has been increased by Rs 200/MMB­tu (or 66.67pc), taking its price from the existing Rs 300/MMBtu to Rs 500/MMBtu. For the consumers using 0.6 hm3 gas an increase of Rs 250/MMB­tu (or41.66pc) has been allowed taking the rate from existing Rs 600/MMBtu to Rs 850/MMBtu.

For the non-protected consumers us­ing gas up to 1hm3 per month a hike of Rs 250/MMBtu ( or 25pc) increase in tariff has been notified, taking its price from Rs 1000/MMBtu to Rs 1250/MMBtu. On upto 1.5 hm3 consump­tion a hike of Rs 250/MMBtu (or20.83 pc) has been allowed, taking its price from Rs 1200/MMBtu to Rs 1450/MMBtu. For the consumers using up to 2hm3 gas, a hike of Rs300/MMBtu(or 18.75pc) has been notified, taking its price from the existing Rs 1600/MMB­tu to Rs 1900/MMBtu. On consumption of upto 3 hm3, a hike of Rs 300/MMB­tu (or 10pc) has been notified taking it from the existing Rs Rs 3000/MMB­tu to Rs 3300/MMBtu to, while for the consumers using up to 4 hm3 a raise of Rs 300/MMBtu (or9pc) from the exist­ing Rs 3500/MMBtu to Rs 2800/MMB­tu has been notified. For the consum­ers using above 4 hm3, a hike of only 5 pc or Rs 200/MMBtu has been allowed, taking its price from Rs 4000/MMBtu to Rs 3100/MMBtu has been notified.

There shall be one preceding slab benefits available to domestic consum­ers except for consumers above 4 hm3.

For the bulk consumers, a hike of 45pc or Rs 900/MMBtu has been no­tified taking its price from Rs 2000/MMBtu to Rs 2900/MMBtu.

In fertilizer sector, for Engro feed stock the gas price has been increased by 714 pc from Rs 197/MMBtu ($0.70) to Rs1597/MMBtu. However, regard­ing Engro Fertilizer (new plant), which concessionary period expires on 29th February 2024, the revised tariff will be effective from 1st March 2024.

For Fauji Foundation Bin Qasim Lim­ited a hike of Rs 1017/MMBtu or 175pc has been allowed for feed stock supply which will increase its rate from the existing Rs Rs 580/MMBtu to Rs 1597/MMBtu. A minimal hike of Rs 17/MMB­tu (or 1.07pc) has been notified in tar­iff for gas supply for fuel to fertilizer sector, which will take its tariff from Rs 1580/MMBtu to Rs 1597/MMBtu.

For export industries process a hike of Rs 50/MMBtu (or 2.38pc) has been notified which will take its price from the existing Rs Rs2100/MMBtu to Rs 2150/MMBtu.

However, for the non-export indus­try, the tariff has been reduced by Rs 50/MMBtu (or 2.27pc) from the ex­isting Rs 2200/MMBtu to Rs 2150/MMBtu. For Liberty Power, there has been an increase of Rs101/MMBtu or 3.50pc, taking its price from Rs 2889/MMBtu to Rs 2990/MMBtu.

Ogra has notified a hike of Rs 150/MMBtu (4.17pc) for the supply of gas to CNG sector taking its price to Rs 3750/MMBtu from the existing Rs 3600/MMBtu.

For the cement industry, the price will remain unchanged at Rs 4400/MMBtu. For commercial, Special Com­mercial (Roti Tandoor) and for Pow­er (KE, SNPC, EPQL), there will be no change in gas tariff and it will remain respectively at Rs 3900/MMBtu, Rs 700/MMBtu and Rs 1050/MMBtu.