Govt jacks up petrol, HSD prices

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker govern­ment on Thursday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 2.73 per litre, while high speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs 8.37 per litre for the second fort­nightly of February 2024.

The Government of Pakistan has decided to bring changes to prices of petroleum products for the fortnightly start­ing from February 16, 2024 as recommended by Oil and Gas Regula­tory Authority said a statement issued by Finance Division. As per the statement, the prices of Petrol and HSD have been increased by Rs 2.73 per litre and Rs 8.37 per litre respec­tively for the second fortnightly of February.

The price of Light Diesel Oil has also been increased by Rs 4.58 per litre while Kero­sene oil has been jacked up by Rs 1.95 per litre. Following the hike, the new price of LDO will go up to Rs 171.44 per litre from the existing Rs 166.86 per litre, while Kerosene oil will go up 188.57 per litre from the existing Rs 186.62 per litre. Fol­lowing the hike of Rs 2.73 per litre, the pet­rol price will go up to Rs 275.62 per li­tre from the exist­ing Rs 272.89 per li­tre, while HSD will go up from the current Rs 278.96 per litre to Rs 287.37 per litre. The petroleum prices will be effective from 16-02-2024, till further revision.