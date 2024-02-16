HBL PSL 9 ignites with top teams clashing in opener

The ninth iteration of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Saturday, featuring a thrilling opener between the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Both teams, each holding two championship titles, are eager to kick off the season with a victory.

The competition commences at 8pm PKT, marking the start of a series of matches that promise to captivate cricket fans nationwide. An afternoon match is also scheduled for 2pm, with evening games starting at 7pm throughout the season, and 9pm during Ramadan to accommodate the fasting schedule.

For the first time, the Gaddafi Stadium, home to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will dazzle fans with an opening ceremony scheduled for 6:30pm. The event will feature performances by celebrated artists including Arif Lohar, Natasha Baig, and pop group Noori, along with Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, the voices behind the HBL PSL 9 anthem. Spectators will also be treated to a spectacular display of fireworks and a mesmerizing laser show.

This season, 34 matches will be hosted across four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is set to host nine matches, including five home games for the Lahore Qalandars. Multan Cricket Stadium will see the Multan Sultans playing all five of their home matches. The league will commence in Lahore and Multan from February 17 to 27, before moving to Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United's captain, Shadab Khan, expressed his ambition to clinch the trophy again, highlighting the key additions to his team. “I have been captain of Islamabad United for the last four seasons and I want to lift the trophy for my team this season. The additions of Imad Wasim and the Shah brothers are a huge boost for the franchise. Faheem Ashraf and Azam Khan are two vital cogs in our team. I want my team to stand tall in high-pressure games and get over the line. We have evaluated our mistakes from the last season and are looking forward to executing our plans aptly this time around.”

Shan Masood, leading Karachi Kings, emphasized the rebuilding process and the focus on nurturing young talent. “To represent and lead my hometown team Karachi in the HBL PSL is such a huge honour. It is a rebuilding process for Karachi Kings, where we are looking to build a core group of young players who can serve the franchise for the next five years. We have a great chance to do well given the last part of the tournament is set to take place in Karachi.”

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi is aiming for a third consecutive title, leveraging the team's strong fan base. “I am genuinely excited to be leading Lahore Qalandars for the third consecutive season in HBL PSL and the hunt for a hat-trick of titles makes me eager to do well. We are eying a third HBL PSL win this time and I can assure you that my team will show the same intensity as we have done in the past two seasons. Lahore Qalandars are proud of having a strong fan base and our games in Lahore are going to be jam-packed.”

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan praised the league's quality and the team's consistent performance. “HBL PSL is a world-class league and we are all proud to be a part of this league. Multan's pacers and emerging players have dominated the previous two seasons and that is one of the reasons of Sultans doing well consistently. This season we have got a strong squad as well and will look to maintain the standards. “Multan crowds have given us a lot of love over the last two seasons and hopefully, they will again support us with the same enthusiasm this year.”

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam shared his teams' readiness and high expectations for the season. “Peshawar Zalmi has been one of the most exciting sides in HBL PSL history and with our current squad we are well poised to emerge as champions in this season. Some of the players are highly talented and gifted in our bowling and batting departments which gives Zalmi an edge over other teams.”

Quetta Gladiators' Rilee Rossouw expressed his commitment to claim title this year. “The opportunity to lead a side in HBL PSL doesn't come around often and it is such an honour for me. My expectation this season is to win the HBL PSL 9. As a side, we will try to make it a high-performance arena. I think conditions in Karachi and Lahore will suit Quetta Gladiators and that is where we will look to bag the most points.”

TEAMS BEEFED UP THEIR SQUADS:

ISLAMABAD UNITED: Shadab Khan (captain), Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Matthew Forde, Mohammad Waseem, Naseem Shah, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Salman Ali Agha, Shahab Khan and Tymal Mills. Emerging: Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.

KARACHI KINGS: Shan Masood (captain), Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Blessing Muzarabani, Daniel Sams, Hassan Ali, James Vince, Kieron Pollard, Leus Du Plooy, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik and Tabraiz Shamsi. Emerging: Fawad Ali, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Rohid, Saad Baig and Sirajuddin.

LAHORE QALANDARS: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan. Emerging: Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood and Tayyab Abbas.

MULTAN SULTANS: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abbas Afridi, Aftab Ibrahim, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Ihsanullah, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Olly Stone, Reeza Hendricks, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir and Usman Khan. Emerging: Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad and Yasir Khan.

PESHAWAR ZALMI: Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Arif Yaqoob, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Daniel Mousley, Luke Wood, Mohammad Haris, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Umair Afridi and Waqar Salamkheil. Emerging: Aimal Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Zeeshan.

QUETTA GLADIATORS: Rilee Rossouw (captain), Abrar Ahmad, Bismillah Khan, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Omair bin Yousuf, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Khan, Umar Amin, Usman Qadir, Usman Tariq and Will Smeed. Emerging: Adil Naz and Khawaja Mohammad Nafay.