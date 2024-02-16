Holder Medvedev withdraws from Qatar Open

Daniil Medvedev said he will not defend his Qatar Open title next week as he has not returned to full fitness after the former world number one pulled out of the ongoing event in Rotterdam citing a foot injury and fatigue.

The Russian has not played since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final last month.

"Unfortunately, I am not able to defend my title in Doha this year. I am still not 100% ready to compete," the 2021 U.S. Open champion said on Instagram.

"I am very sorry for the tournament, the fans, and the sponsors of the event who have always treated me so well when I was in Doha. I love playing in Doha and look forward to coming back in the future." Medvedev beat Andy Murray in last year's final.

Spaniard Rafa Nadal also pulled out of the ATP 250 tournament, which will be held in Doha from Feb. 19-24, as the 22-times Grand Slam champion continues to struggle with injury.