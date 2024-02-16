Friday, February 16, 2024
IHC reserves verdict in plea against NA-163 election results

Agencies
February 16, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in a petition of Shaukat Basra against the victory of Ijazul Haq from NA-163 Bahawalnagar. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition against the elec­tion results in the said con­stituency. The petitioner claimed that that he had Forms 45 of all the polling stations, according to which he was on first position by getting over 98,000 votes while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate stood second. But the ECP notified the victory of Ijazul Haq, who was on number three. The court reserved the verdict after hearing ar­guments from the petitioner.

