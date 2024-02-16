IHC reserves verdict in plea against re-polling in NA-43

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in a petition chal­lenging the decision of Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-polling in six polling stations of NA-43 Tank. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by independent can­didate Dawar Khan Kundi against the ECP decision. The petitioner’s lawyer Af­nan Karim Kundi said that the voters’ turnover was low due to the security is­sues. He said his client had defeated the son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the con­stituency, and Form 47 was issued. But the ECP ordered re-polling without receipt of any complaint, he added. The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the ECP’s order for re-polling. The ECP’s Di­rector General Law adopted the stance that the body had received several complaints, some of them were disposed of while re-polling was or­dered at some polling sta­tions. It was reported that the people did not cast their votes in the area, he added. The court reserved the ver­dict after hearing arguments from the respondents.