Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC reserves verdict in plea against re-polling in NA-43

IHC reserves verdict in plea against re-polling in NA-43
Agencies
February 16, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in a petition chal­lenging the decision of Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-polling in six polling stations of NA-43 Tank. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by independent can­didate Dawar Khan Kundi against the ECP decision. The petitioner’s lawyer Af­nan Karim Kundi said that the voters’ turnover was low due to the security is­sues. He said his client had defeated the son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the con­stituency, and Form 47 was issued. But the ECP ordered re-polling without receipt of any complaint, he added. The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the ECP’s order for re-polling. The ECP’s Di­rector General Law adopted the stance that the body had received several complaints, some of them were disposed of while re-polling was or­dered at some polling sta­tions. It was reported that the people did not cast their votes in the area, he added. The court reserved the ver­dict after hearing arguments from the respondents.

SCCI marks Pak-China bond with art and culture

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708046903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024