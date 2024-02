KARACHI - In­dependent candidate Jam Mehtab Dahar won Ghot­ki’s election for provincial Assembly constituency PS-18 after re-polling at one polling station here on Thursday. According to the unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, PS-18 Jam Mehtab Dahar secured 57,143 votes against PPP candi­date Shehryar Shar, who bagged 55,190 votes.