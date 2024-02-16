India a threat to stability and security of entire region

LAHORE - India aka Bharat is increasingly emerg­ing as a state which sponsors terror­ism. India is one of very few countries in the world which is run by religious fanatics who are increasingly using terrorism as a tool to further their agenda. Pakistan has been bearing the brunt of their terrorism for many years, but the RSS led administration of India is now using covert operations to assassinate Sikhs even in western countries like Canada and US. Paki­stan’s intelligence agencies captured Indian intelligence operative Kulb­hushan Jadhav who was spearhead­ing terrorist activities in Balochistan specially targeting Chinese projects which has resulted in deaths of not only security personnel, but Chinese workers have been killed in these at­tacks as well. These actions by the terrorist regime in India make it clear that the country has become a threat to stability and security of the entire region. RSS led BJP government is also targeting religious minorities in India. Recently, Ram Mandir was inaugurat­ed by Modi himself, and has been built after Hindu terrorist mobs demolished a centuries old Masjid. The Supreme Court of India even acknowledged that there was no evidence that a Mandir existed before the Babri Masjid was built centuries ago but then went on to do a travesty of justice and allowed a Mandir to be built. The RSS led regime has not only “captured” the judiciary in India, but it is increasingly using the armed forces of India for political ben­efit. They used the Indian army to con­front the Chinese PLA at Doklam for political benefits. Similarly, they con­ducted a so-called Surgical Strike and attacked Pakistan in 2019 just to score political points. Each one of these “political” military operations ended up in disaster for India. As soon as China mobilized its forces to teach a lesson to India in Doklam, the Indian army withdrew in haste and today China has complete control over its territory in Doklam. Similarly, Paki­stan shot down an intruding Indian warplane and captured its pilot, hu­miliating India so much that it didn’t have an answer for that. India still has not learned its lesson from these follies. They are now partnering with the West to stop China’s rise. They’ve not only imposed restrictions on Chi­nese businesses but they’re actively partnering with the West to confront China. Becoming members of QUAD is one such example. The RSS led re­gime in India continues to present a clear and present danger to the secu­rity and stability of the entire region. Recently countries like Maldives have become victims of Indian bellig­erence even facing threats of invasion by Indian politicians. Time has come for countries like China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhu­tan to develop closer relationships so that the entire region can be protected from the increasingly threatening and dangerous RSS led regime in India.