Indonesia’s Prabowo set for sweeping presidential win

JAKARTA - Indonesian Defence Minister Prabo­wo Subianto on Thursday looked set to become the new president of the world’s third-largest democracy, like­ly avoiding a runoff vote against elec­tion rivals who have yet to concede.

The ex-general declared victory Wednesday evening after preliminary counts from government-approved pollsters -- previously shown to be re­liable -- indicated he would win high office with a majority in his third at­tempt. The slower, official count by the archipelago’s election commission also showed the 72-year-old on course for the presidency at 55.97 percent with 39 percent of votes counted, more than double his nearest rival.

“This victory should be a victory for all Indonesians,” Prabowo told a rap­turous crowd in the capital Jakarta on Wednesday evening. He said he would assemble a government “consisting of the best sons and daugh­ters of Indonesia”.

His supporters danced outside his Jakarta residence after the pre­liminary polls showed him winning. The government-approved polling groups’ “quick counts” have also been used to claim victory in previ­ous elections. Prabowo lost the previ­ous two presidential polls to popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo

But he now appears on the cusp of succeeding his former rival, who observers say has unfairly backed his defence chief’s campaign. Fellow candidate Anies Baswedan, who had been the favourite to battle Prabowo in the event of a runoff, said he would re­spect the result only when it was finalised. “We have to respect the people’s decision,” he told reporters at his campaign headquarters after his rival claimed victory.

A spokesperson for Ganjar Prano­wo, polling third, told reporters his team had discovered “structured, systematic and massive” electoral fraud, without providing evidence.

But analysts said a Prabowo win was almost assured. “It’s all over for Anies and Ganjar,” said Adrian Vick­ers, a professor at the University of Sydney. Much was made internation­ally about Prabowo’s human rights track record in the run-up to the vote. NGOs and former bosses accuse Prabowo of ordering the abduction of democracy activists towards the end of the three-decade Suharto dictator­ship in the late 1990s. Some of those activists have never been found, and witnesses accuse his military unit of committing atrocities in East Timor.