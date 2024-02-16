JI announces ‘Black Day’ against ‘rigged’ elections

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that the JI will observe Black Day today (Friday) against alleged rigging with the help of returning officers (ROs) in 2024 elections. The JI leader expressed these views while address­ing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Thursday. Speak­ing on the occasion, he said that Feb 8 general elections were the worst in country’s history as the mandate of masses was bulldozed by returning officers. He fur­ther said that the company comprising the MQM and other elements had badly failed as people strongly rejected them. He detailed that despite all fascist tac­tics enjoyed by the MQM, its vote bank as per forms 45 shrank to 162,000, whereas the JI received more than 800,000 vote in Karachi.

Ironically, he said, the party that received some 162,000 votes was be­stowed with the majority of National Assembly and pro­vincial assembly seats in Karachi, whereas the party that bagged over 800,000 votes in the city was de­prived of its due mandate and limited to just one seat.

Those who rigged the elections to impose MQM on Karachiites had commit­ted a disservice to Pakistan, Karachi and the constitu­tion, he said, adding that they transformed the coun­try into a laughing stock among the global commu­nity. On the occasion, he announced to participate in the protest staged by the Grand Democratic Alliance. He further said that in order to observe the Black Day, the JI will stage hundreds of protest demonstrations across the mega city.

He said that the JI’s de­mands were very clear as the party demanded nul­lification and forensic au­dit of the results as well as the results to be declared without anomalies and in accordance with the forms 45. The JI leader also taken up the issue of intermediate results and demanded the authorities to withdraw the controversial exams, ensure fair exams for class 12 and link the result of class 11 to class 12 as they had done during COVID-19 lockdown.