Friday, February 16, 2024
JI to release white paper on election rigging: Baloch

Our Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  Vice Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Li­aqat Baloch has said that his party would release a comprehensive white paper detailing the extent of election rigging. While addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he strongly denounced the recent elections, labelling them as massively rigged and controversial. Liaqat Baloch said that the JI to ex­press their discontent has planned to organize a protest demonstration on Friday, highlighting their com­mitment to upholding democratic principles. Expressing deep concern over the increasing polarization and instability within the country, he said the JI to engage with national leader­ship to foster stability and propel the nation forward. He called for a platform of political parties, advocat­ing for a long-term partnership to steer the country back on track and unite the nation. The JI vice ameer proposed the formation of a judicial commission to thoroughly investi­gate election rigging. He urged the caretaker prime minister to file a reference in the Supreme Court to initiate the establishment of such a commission. He also called for a re-evaluation of the overall care­taker setup designs by the next parliament to ensure transpar­ency and fairness in future elec­tions. Highlighting the histori­cal manipulation of the people’s mandate, Baloch asserted that a ruling elite comprising feudal lords, corrupt imperialists, and elements within the establish­ment had been manipulating the fate of the country for decades. He warned that a government formed on a stolen mandate would be vulnerable to external influences, becoming a tool in the hands of international establish­ments and imperialist forces.

Our Staff Reporter

