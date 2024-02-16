Jinnah Islamia College win divisional football match, advance to provincial competitions

SIALKOT - Government Jinnah Islamia College emerged victorious against Government Col­lege Hafizabad with a score of 2-0 in a divisional level football match, securing their spot in the upcoming provincial competitions. The provincial competitions are scheduled to take place on February 29 in Lahore, as announced by Principal Professor Mujahid Bukhari. The match, which show­cased the talents of young athletes, was attended by the District Sports Officer of Sialkot, Iftikhar Ahmed, who served as the special guest. In the wake of their team’s success, accolades were extended by the es­teemed members of the college’s sports committee. Chairman Prof Asif Bashir Silhari, Secretary Prof Kal­eem Anjum, along with Pro­fessors Usman Tatla, Sattar, and Zakaria Vito, received congratulations for their contributions to the team’s achievement.