Keamari Police thwarts diesel smuggling

KARACHI - The Moch­ko police station of Keamari district thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel worth millions of rupees. SSP Kemari, Arif Aslam Rao, told the media that a special­ly designed trawler used for diesel smuggling was appre­hended at the Mochko check­post. Upon inspection, police discovered 7,000 liters of Iranian diesel concealed within secret compartments of the trawler. One suspect, identified as Sahib Shah, was arrested in connection with the smuggling. Both the die­sel and vehicle were taken into police custody, with fur­ther legal actions being pur­sued by the police.