Friday, February 16, 2024
KMC Council to meet on 22nd

APP
February 16, 2024
KARACHI  -  Karachi Mayor Barrister Mur­taza Wahab will chair the gen­eral body meeting of the coun­cil of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on February 22, at 2:30 pm in the council hall of the KMC Building.

The agenda of the meeting has the approval of various matters including awarding of Tamgha-e-Karachi with cash reward to those who have ex­traordinarily served this city, improvement in the services of hospitals of KMC under public-private partnership, renova­tion of parks and installation of solar systems in the KMC parks, collection of valet park­ing fee Charged Parking department, up grada­tion and re-designation of the posts of Program officer(BS-17) estab­lished in the schedule of Establishment of KMC, which is a dead cadre post, as Senior Program Officer (BS-18), Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Kara­chi’s Pediatric Depart­ment to be renamed as Wasila Jahan Depart­ment of Pediatrics, KMC, amendment in the method of recruitment of Pesh Imam in KMC.

APP

