KMC Council to meet on 22nd

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab will chair the general body meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on February 22, at 2:30 pm in the council hall of the KMC Building.
The agenda of the meeting has the approval of various matters including awarding of Tamgha-e-Karachi with cash reward to those who have extraordinarily served this city, improvement in the services of hospitals of KMC under public-private partnership, renovation of parks and installation of solar systems in the KMC parks, collection of valet parking fee Charged Parking department, up gradation and re-designation of the posts of Program officer(BS-17) established in the schedule of Establishment of KMC, which is a dead cadre post, as Senior Program Officer (BS-18), Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Karachi’s Pediatric Department to be renamed as Wasila Jahan Department of Pediatrics, KMC, amendment in the method of recruitment of Pesh Imam in KMC.