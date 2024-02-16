Friday, February 16, 2024
KMU, YDA ink 10-year research pact

Our Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Medi­cal University (KMU) and the Young Doctors’ As­sociation Academic and Research Society (YDA AARS) have solidified their commitment to col­laborative endeavors in academic and research domains by signing a Memorandum of Under­standing (MoU). The sign­ing ceremony at KMU un­derscored dedication to mutual scientific and tech­nological cooperation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq represent­ed KMU, while Dr Rizwan Kundi, Patron In Chief of the Young Doctors’ Asso­ciation, signed on behalf of the YDA AARS. Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, Con­troller of Examinations KMU, Dr Zohaib, Director ORIC, Dr Ijaz Iqbal, Presi­dent YDA AARS, and oth­er representatives were also present.

The MoU outlines shared objectives, aim­ing to propel science and technology through mu­tual cooperation. Key provisions include facil­itating idea and skill ex­change, collaborating on research and technologi­cal projects, and organiz­ing joint conferences.

Our Staff Reporter

