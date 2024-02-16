KMU, YDA ink 10-year research pact

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) and the Young Doctors’ Association Academic and Research Society (YDA AARS) have solidified their commitment to collaborative endeavors in academic and research domains by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony at KMU underscored dedication to mutual scientific and technological cooperation.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq represented KMU, while Dr Rizwan Kundi, Patron In Chief of the Young Doctors’ Association, signed on behalf of the YDA AARS. Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, Controller of Examinations KMU, Dr Zohaib, Director ORIC, Dr Ijaz Iqbal, President YDA AARS, and other representatives were also present.
The MoU outlines shared objectives, aiming to propel science and technology through mutual cooperation. Key provisions include facilitating idea and skill exchange, collaborating on research and technological projects, and organizing joint conferences.