KP govt inks deal for digital skills training

PESHAWAR - In a major development for enhancing the skilled workforce in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Department of Higher Education KP and the CPEC Cultural Communication Center of the People’s Republic of China. Under this agreement, two lakh students from government colleges in the province will receive training in various digital fields, including web development, app development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and graphic designing.
The official ceremony, held at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad, saw the participation of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah through a video link. Other officials, including Caretaker Provincial Cabinet members Dr Najeebullah, Dr Aamir Abdullah, and Dr Qasim Jan, were present at the ceremony.
The MoU aims to establish a long-term strategic partnership, providing market-based training to young students and boosting the skilled workforce of the province. Steps will be taken to ensure employment opportunities for students completing the training. The Chief Minister lauded the partnership, emphasizing its significance not only in meeting the province’s digital skills needs but also in strengthening the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.
The Caretaker Chief Minister highlighted the comprehensive strategy of the Provincial Government to provide market-based training and digital skills to the youth, coupled with a human capital export strategy to offer international employment opportunities. Directing prompt implementation of the MoU, he assured full government support for this initiative.