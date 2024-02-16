KP govt inks deal for digital skills training

PESHAWAR - In a major development for en­hancing the skilled workforce in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a memorandum of under­standing was signed between the Department of Higher Ed­ucation KP and the CPEC Cul­tural Communication Center of the People’s Republic of Chi­na. Under this agreement, two lakh students from govern­ment colleges in the province will receive training in various digital fields, including web de­velopment, app development, cybersecurity, artificial intelli­gence, and graphic designing.

The official ceremony, held at Pakhtunkhwa House Islam­abad, saw the participation of Caretaker Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah through a video link. Other officials, in­cluding Caretaker Provincial Cabinet members Dr Najeebul­lah, Dr Aamir Abdullah, and Dr Qasim Jan, were present at the ceremony.

The MoU aims to establish a long-term strategic partner­ship, providing market-based training to young students and boosting the skilled workforce of the province. Steps will be taken to ensure employment opportunities for students completing the training. The Chief Minister lauded the part­nership, emphasizing its signif­icance not only in meeting the province’s digital skills needs but also in strengthening the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

The Caretaker Chief Minis­ter highlighted the comprehen­sive strategy of the Provincial Government to provide mar­ket-based training and digital skills to the youth, coupled with a human capital export strategy to offer international employ­ment opportunities. Directing prompt implementation of the MoU, he assured full govern­ment support for this initiative.