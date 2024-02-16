Lahore Qalandars and Bank of Punjab reunite again for PSL 9

Lahore Qalandars have officially renewed their partnership with the Bank of Punjab (BoP) during an MoU ceremony held here at a local hotel on Friday on the eve of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ninth edition.

This collaboration, marking its third year, will continue to thrive as the teams prepare for the upcoming matches at the Gaddafi Stadium. This enduring partnership underscores a mutual commitment to not only enhancing the cricketing spectacle but also to nurturing the talents that the sport of cricket boasts within Pakistan. "It's with great enthusiasm that we extend our partnership with the Bank of Punjab for another season. Their solid support has been a cornerstone of our progress, and we look forward to reaching new milestones together in PSL 9," expressed Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Naeem Rana.

Reflecting on the journey thus far, Rana highlighted the transformative impact of leadership within the team, attributing much of the team's success to captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and mentor Zafar Masud.

"The journey has been challenging, but with Shaheen leading the team and Zafar's mentorship, we have managed to secure back-to-back titles. We are now poised to further our legacy," he added.

The Bank of Punjab has played a pivotal role in the Qalandars' achievements, supporting the team through its consecutive victorious seasons. Zafar Masud, President & CEO of the Bank of Punjab, shared his pride in the ongoing partnership. "Our collaboration with the Lahore Qalandars is a testament to our shared dedication to cricket and the cultivation of sports excellence. We are excited for the season ahead and wholeheartedly support the Lahore Qalandars," Masud added.