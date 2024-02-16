Land Accountability

The Supreme Court has recently called upon the federal government to ensure that the armed forces focus solely on defence-related matters rather than engaging in commercial activities. This is a cru­cial step towards ensuring that institutional boundaries are not crossed and, more importantly, law and order is maintained within the country.

Land allocated to the army for military purposes has been misused in the past for personal gain by several army officials. Marriage halls on mil­itary lands have been set up for self-serving purposes. This is not the first time that a case like this has been brought to light. In 2021, the former CJP Gulzar Ahmed was informed of the alleged illegal use of cantonment board lands in Karachi for commercial gains. The institutions involved in this corruption need to be held accountable to ensure things like these do not resurface. Every institution should operate within its designated domain and fulfill its mandate without encroaching on the responsibili­ties of others. Justice Isa has also sought assurance from Attorney Gen­eral for Pakistan Mansoor Awan to ensure that the army is not involved in running businesses and restricts itself to acting within the confines of its domain. The Attorney General rightly acknowledged that everyone should do their job, and their job only. With this call, Isa has made sure that the message floats across the entire country and institutions remain within the bounds of their domain, making it clear that the judiciary is advocating for clarity and adherence to constitutional principles.

During the hearing, the Evacuee’s Trust Property Board (ETPB) counsel informed the court that the disputed building belonged to the board. The land, originally allotted to an individual, was sold with fake papers, leading to the construction of a five-storey building. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned ETPB’s role during construction, while Chief Justice Isa pointed out the likely involvement of the Sindh Building Control Authority. The court suggested auditing the assets of the Karachi registry by the Federal Board of Revenue.

The onus is now on the Federal Government of Pakistan to ensure all institutions involved in this case are held accountable. The govern­ment must strictly audit the use of land, making sure that illegal use of land is avoided at all costs. As we move forward, there needs to be a check and balance in place for such affairs and the army must be warned and penalised appropriately for illegally using public resourc­es for commercial purposes.