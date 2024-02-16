Lionel Messi mobbed for photos after emotional friendly with Newell's Old Boys

Following Inter Miami's pre-season finale against Newell’s Old Boys, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw, the spotlight was once again on Lionel Messi, Goal reported.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner played for 60 minutes, continuing his journey towards full-match fitness. Despite Inter Miami's mixed pre-season results, the atmosphere at DRV PNK Stadium was filled with joy as Messi shared the field with his boyhood club.



The post-game scene turned into a scramble as fans eagerly sought photos with the Argentine icon. The emotional reunion marked the end of Inter Miami's historic international tour and set the stage for the upcoming MLS season.

Looking ahead, Messi remains committed to his contract with Inter Miami for the next two years, with a potential 12-month extension in 2026.

While there's speculation about a possible return to Newell’s Old Boys in the future, for now, Messi continues to make an impact in Florida, leaving fans with cherished memories of sharing the field with a football legend.