Looted valuables recovered

LAHORE - Police have busted three notorious gangs and arrested seven members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession. Taking action on the rising in­cidents of the dacoity and rob­bery in jurisdiction of Gulgasht Division, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hus­sain to arrest the criminals. The police busted three gangs includ­ing Hanif alias Kubra gang, Sajid alias Sajju gang and Khizar alias Khizra gang. The police arrested seven members of the gang in­cluding the ring leaders Hanif alias Kubra, Sajid alias Sajju and Khizar Hayyat alias Khizra. The police have recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 6.3 million from their possession including cattle, mini van, gold ornaments, other valuables and cash from their possession by tracing over dozens of cases from them. Fur­ther investigations were under­way from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expect­ed, police sources added.