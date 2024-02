Mbappe and Barcola hand PSG 2-0 win over Real Sociedad

PARIS - Second half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola se­cured Paris St Germain a hard-fought 2-0 win over visitors Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday. The Basque club, who arrived at the Parc des Princes unbeaten in this year’s competition after top­ping Group D, were arguably the better side until Mbappe fired home a volley after he pounced onto Marquinhos’ corner to give PSG the lead in the 58th minute. PSG took control of the game and in the 70th minute, Bar­cola extended their lead as he nudged the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

“We struggled a lot in the first half. We spoke to each other at halftime and the coach (Luis Enrique) pulled our strings. He was really upset,” PSG captain Marquinhos told Canal Plus. “Our attitude was much better in the second half. He (Luis En­rique) always tells us the truth, and that’s very important for the team. “He gave us some ad­vice ... and that worked well in the second half. The first part of our objective has been achieved. It’s important to win at home.”

PSG were lucky to go into the break with the match scoreless as Real Sociedad’s captain Mikel Merino unleashed a thunder­ous strike that exploded off the crossbar just before halftime. A resilient Mbappe, who missed his club’s previous match due to an ankle injury, took advantage of Real Sociedad being tempo­rarily down to 10-men after defender Hamari Traore was on the sidelines receiving medical treatment. Mbappe’s strike into the the top corner sparked wild celebrations among the Parc des Princes crowd and the French­man almost extended PSG’s lead a little later but his thunder­ous effort was tipped away by Remiro. Barcola extended PSG’s lead in the 70th minute with a fine individual display as he burst through from the halfway line to net a tidy finish.