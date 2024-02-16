Meeting held regarding shortage of water

HYDERABAD - Chair­man District Council, Ali Akbar Jamali chairs a meet­ing regarding the shortage of clean drinking water here on Thursday at the district council hall. UC chairman presented the problems of their respective areas. Ali Akbar Jamali said that he has discussed the matter with ir­rigation engineers and they assured him that the water in the canals and ponds, and the shortage of clean drink­ing water supply to the city will be resolved as soon as possible. He asked UC Chair­mans to re-state these issues if not resolved.