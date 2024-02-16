Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Meeting held regarding shortage of water

APP
February 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Chair­man District Council, Ali Akbar Jamali chairs a meet­ing regarding the shortage of clean drinking water here on Thursday at the district council hall. UC chairman presented the problems of their respective areas. Ali Akbar Jamali said that he has discussed the matter with ir­rigation engineers and they assured him that the water in the canals and ponds, and the shortage of clean drink­ing water supply to the city will be resolved as soon as possible. He asked UC Chair­mans to re-state these issues if not resolved.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024