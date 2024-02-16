Misconceptions and False Propaganda

In regards to the election results that in­dicate split mandate, a sustained cam­paign has been triggered by some ex­ternal handles and also reinforced by internal social media suggesting that the majority of people have voted to express their dislike of the role of establishment in the elections and that the establishment did not understand the public sen­timent. This propaganda ostensi­bly has two objectives. The first is to rub in the notion that the establishment is secluded and isolated. Secondly, the peo­ple at large have anti-establishment feel­ings. This is a very dangerous narrative from national perspective as it sends very wrong signals to the outside world.

The inferences drawn in this propa­ganda need to be examined on the touch stone of reality and proper context. The reality check indicates that 48% vot­ers exercised their right while 52 % did not bother to come out of their houses. So against a wave of high voter turn out supporting PTI the overall turn out was less than 2018 elections. From the win­ning percentage it is clear that out these 48%, those who voted for PTI backed candidates could at best won 30-35 NA seats. Therefore the vote manipulative­ly taken as anti-establishment is techni­cally and realistically wrong. Those who voted for PTI candidates voted for mul­tiple reasons, including the impact of the anti-establishment rhetoric persistent­ly hammered without any credible evi­dence. Even where the PTI candidates won the margin of lead was not big mean­ing thereby that a substantial part of the people rejected the anti-establishment narrative of PTI. So logically speaking all those elements which have launched an­ti-establishment rhetoric with respect to election results,, have no credible basis to support their contention.

The election results actually demol­ish the propaganda about establishment having any manipulative role. Had it been so then the PTI would not have won the National Assembly seats in large num­bers that it and some of the heavy weight politicians of PML(N) and other parties would not have been defeated. PTI al­most sweeping in KPK is yet another ir­refutable evidence of establishment al­lowing the people to decide without any interference. These realities amply testi­fy hands-off policy by the establishment rather than resorting to macro-manage­ment of the results.

This propaganda by PTI is naïve like the one it launched on the eve of filing of nomination papers for the elections persistently claiming that its candidates were being prevented from filing their papers. The falsehood of this contention was proven when it transpired that the number of candidates of PTI who filed their nomination papers was greater than candidates of any other party. It was quite embarrassing but the party and its social media stalwarts have not learnt their lessons. They are again repeating that mistake by trying to distort facts and building anti-establishment sentiments among the public.

The establishment which is keen on focusing on fifth generational warfare should have anticipated the move by PTI to use Form 45 and initially exaggerat­ed results announced by paid and allied media channels combined with foreign handles and lobbyists. That is where es­tablishment probably erred thinking that as the results would come in they would themselves showcase their im­partiality. In the permeating scenario it is therefore important that facts and ground realities are allowed to be heard and counted in regards to developing perceptions rather than letting biases and assumptions to govern them.

Now that the people have given split mandate it is responsibility of all the po­litical stakeholders to demonstrate their commitment to according top priority to national interests and through their col­lective wisdom find a perennial solution to keep political instability at bay to over­come the formidable challenges confront­ing the country in the domain of economy, security, climate change and governance. Although I do not like to use clichés but I honestly feel and it is also an undisputed opinion of all the people that the country is really at the cross-roads. In a situation like this politicking can wait for better times.

It is a now or never opportunity for the politicians to put the country back on track. There is an imperative need for construct a coalition government of all parties and drawing up long terms pol­icies based on consensus in regards to preparations for successful engagement with IMF; how to control inflation that is badly affecting lives of the masses as well as creating job opportunities for the people and reducing poverty levels; how budgetary deficit can be pulled down and current and trade deficits can be man­aged on perennial basis; how to reduce debt liabilities; what measures are need­ed to attract foreign direct investments; what tax reforms are required to gener­ate required revenues; how to deal with looming climate challenge; what role the political parties can play in strengthening efforts of the armed forces and law en­forcing agencies to combat and eliminate the menace of terrorism and enhancing the capacity of LEAs especially police to counter terrorists effectively.

In the backdrop of the foregoing it is really encouraging to note that as a re­sult of post-election political engage­ments six parties including PML(N), PPP,PML(Q), IPP, MQM and BAP have agreed to form a coalition government at the centre. It is absolutely essential that these parties become the part of the co­alition in the real sense and collectively share the responsibility of the policies that are adopted. It would have been an ideal situation if the PTI-backed inde­pendent group had also shown the grace to rise up to the occasion by abandoning their policy of confrontation and persist­ing with its anti-establishment stance.

Since PTI is not likely to form govern­ment at the centre it should focus on KPK where it has clear mandate and let the le­gal channels decide their grievances re­garding their rigging claims and avoid creating chaos and unrest in the country forcing the state to deal with the situa­tion with iron hands.

Leaders are supposed to unite the na­tion not divide it which unfortunately is a reality at the moment due to divisive and confrontational policies of PTI and im­provident behaviour of its founding chair­man. The party needs to rethink its politi­cal creed if it desires to remain relevant to the political landscape of the country.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com.