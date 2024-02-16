Motorway accident on Wednesday claims two more lives

SARGODHA - Two more passengers died at hospital who suf­fered serious injuries in the road accident near Sial Morr Interchange, Motorway on Wednesday. Kotmomin Police said here on Thursday that Nadeem and Saleem suffered serious injuries when a passenger bus heading to Kotmomin from Faisalabad overturned due to tier burst. They breathed their last at DHQ hospital Sargod­ha during treatment. The number of deceased reached six, while six others injured were under treatment at hospital, said the police.

10 OUTLAWS HELD

Ten outlaws were arrested by Sargodha Po­lice during a crackdown against law breakers in the district. A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that the teams raided at various lo­calities and arrested— Nouman, Imran, Arsalan, Iran, Shafique, Wajid, Majid, Tahir and Saeed and recovered 3-kg charas, 1.2-kg opium, 252 li­tres liquor, 12 pistols, three guns and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

CUSTOMS RECOVER RS55M SMUGGLED GOODS

The Customs authorities have recovered smuggled goods worth more than Rs55 million in a major operation. Spokesperson Liaquat Ka­mal said here on Thursday that Deputy Collec­tor Customs Dr Jahangir impounded two trucks loaded with smuggled goods worth Rs55 million in Sargodha city area. An accused was arrested during the operation. According to the inspec­tion report of vehicle number TKB-357, among the goods seized included 50-gram drugs, gutka betel nut, Zafarani pan masala, export standard 44 bags, 576-kg, packed in 2,600 tonnes. F/03 Sodium Glutamate (China Salt) I/0 China 400-kg 16 bags, F/0 cigarette brand Melanopine 30 cartons 300,000 sticks, gutka brand G Mandia 22 bags, made in China Glitter Sheets 1,400-kg, beetle nuts 14,322-kg, art silk cloth (subject to lab test) 2,500-kg, 127 used tires of different brands and sizes, 20 bags of snuff made in India, valued at Rs77.295 million.