MQM urges all parties to sit together, resolve issues

Mustafa Kamal says people voted for PTI in hate of other politicians | MQM not a party of establishment.

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday warned that provoca­tive and threatening statements from political parties could result in irreparable damage to the country and asked them to sit together to re­solve issues faced by the nation.

Addressing a press conference at MQM-P election headquarters Paki­stan House along with other party leaders, Siddiqui warned the political leaders against targeting the military establishment saying it would cause difficulties for those raising hue and cry. “Targeting establishment is not good for democracy and Pakistan as neighbouring countries can exploit this situation to hurt the nation’s in­terest,” he said. He said that elections in 2024 were more free and fair than 2018 and a large number of indepen­dents securing victory despite claim­ing intimidation was a testament to it.

“We also expected 40 seats from the province but didn’t make hue and cry when we did not get our expected results,” he said and asked all politi­cal groups to sit together for another charter of democracy and economy. Speaking on the occasion, senior dep­uty convener Mustafa Kamal said in 2018, RTS system malfunctioned and votes were counted following removal of poling agents of the political parties.

He lamented PTI leaders were blaming establishment for their loss and said it was unfortunate that both winners and losers in the general elec­tions were raising hue and cry over results. “People voted for PTI in hate of the politicians who ruled for past 30 years and their bad governance,” he said, and asked to stop exhibiting such behaviour. He added that MQM-P was not a party of establishment rath­er a party of people of Pakistan and it was speaking in favour of Pakistan.

He further stated that PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto could not be­come prime minister owing to land­mines planted by his own people. “He should look inward and if he would have sought MQM-P’s sup­port then he could be a candidate for the prime minister,” he said.