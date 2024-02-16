Naseem Shah brand ambassador for TECNO SPARK 20 series

Friday, February 16, 2024
February 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  TECNO, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has just an­nounced its brand ambassador for the SPARK 20 series. The col­laboration with the renowned Pakistani cricketer perfectly resonates with TECNO’s tagline, ‘Stop at Nothing,’ emphasizing the commitment to delivering in­novative products and excellence.

The brand has chosen Nas­eem as the ambassador for the SPARK 20 series due to his dy­namic style, youthful energy, hard work, consistent progress in his professional field, resil­ience in the face of challenges, and a positive attitude toward life. “It is a matter of great honor and pleasure to join hands with TECNO, a name that shares my commitment to excellence. Over time, TECNO has emerged as a prominent technology brand, known for offering quality prod­ucts with stylish designs and in­novative features, all at competi­tive prices. I certainly can’t wait to try out all the new additions to the SPARK 20 series. Together, we aim to redefine the smart­phone experience and inspire consumers to ‘Stop at Nothing’ in their pursuit of innovation and quality”, said Naseem Shah. 

With the aim of strengthening TECNO’s standing among smart­phone consumers in Pakistan, Naseem Shah will play a pivotal role in spearheading the market­ing efforts for the series. His influ­ence and appeal will be leveraged to connect with the right audience and create a significant impact in the mobile phone market.

