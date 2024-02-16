Naseem Shah brand ambassador for TECNO SPARK 20 series

LAHORE - TECNO, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has just announced its brand ambassador for the SPARK 20 series. The collaboration with the renowned Pakistani cricketer perfectly resonates with TECNO’s tagline, ‘Stop at Nothing,’ emphasizing the commitment to delivering innovative products and excellence.
The brand has chosen Naseem as the ambassador for the SPARK 20 series due to his dynamic style, youthful energy, hard work, consistent progress in his professional field, resilience in the face of challenges, and a positive attitude toward life. “It is a matter of great honor and pleasure to join hands with TECNO, a name that shares my commitment to excellence. Over time, TECNO has emerged as a prominent technology brand, known for offering quality products with stylish designs and innovative features, all at competitive prices. I certainly can’t wait to try out all the new additions to the SPARK 20 series. Together, we aim to redefine the smartphone experience and inspire consumers to ‘Stop at Nothing’ in their pursuit of innovation and quality”, said Naseem Shah.
With the aim of strengthening TECNO’s standing among smartphone consumers in Pakistan, Naseem Shah will play a pivotal role in spearheading the marketing efforts for the series. His influence and appeal will be leveraged to connect with the right audience and create a significant impact in the mobile phone market.