NUST announces article writing competition on ‘Women in Climate Action’

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has called on all voices of Pakistan to become part of its efforts to amplify the importance of Women in Climate Action by partici­pating in an ‘Article Writing Competi­tion’. According to an official of NUST, the article writing competition, being arranged in collaboration with the Gender Intersectionality and Climate Change (GICC), is aimed at stimulating thoughtful discourse on intersection­ality of gender and climate resilience.

The last date for submission of the articles is February 29. The ar­ticle writing competition is part of the “Women in Climate Action - Celebrat­ing Resilience” event being arranged by the NUST and GIZ Pakistan on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) in Islamabad. This em­powering event aims to recognize and applaud the significant contributions of women in climate action, emphasiz­ing their leadership, innovation, and impact on creating sustainable and climate-resilient communities. The re­searchers, climate heroes, academia, and individuals from the development sector have been called to participate in the event featuring panel discus­sions, success stories, stalls showcas­ing women-led initiatives and art and photo exhibitions. About the other ac­tivities under this mega event, the of­ficial informed that an insightful panel discussion, successful storytelling session, art and photo exhibition and project and product exhibits will also be part of the event. The insightful panel discussion will be aimed at pro­viding a comprehensive understand­ing of the multifaceted challenges and opportunities women face within the realm of climate action. The success story telling session will highlight the women doing notable work in climate action and give them a platform to narrate their stories and experiences and the hardships they have faced in their tremendous efforts.