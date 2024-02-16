Friday, February 16, 2024
One dead, nine injured in shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

February 16, 2024
KANSAS CITY   -   One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, trig­gering panic among huge crowds of fans celebrating their team’s success. The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed the fatality and injury toll after the shooting at Union Station, just yards from where Chiefs players had addressed cheering sup­porters moments earlier. Po­lice said “two armed people” had been taken into custody, while fire officials told AFP that three of the injured were in critical condition, five serious and one with non-life-threatening injuries. After shots rang out, shocked fans scrambled to flee to safety as police worked to clear Union Station in an ugly end to what had been a joy­ous victory parade. Victims were treated lying on the ground before being car­ried away on stretchers as crowds streamed past. The Children’s Mercy hospital in the city said it had admitted patients from the shooting. but gave no further details. “Praying for Kansas City,” City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on social media. Just moments before the shooting, Ma­homes and his teammates had been soaking up the adulation from a sea of red-shirted fans. There had been no hint of trouble as hun­dreds of thousands of party­ing supporters saluted Chiefs players along a two-mile (three-kilometre) route in a procession of double-decker buses, enveloped by a bliz­zard of red and gold confetti.

