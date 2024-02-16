Over 10,000 students to get eco-friendly electric bikes in Punjab: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad Thursday said that his government has inaugurated a landmark project to distribute over 10,000 electric bikes among students from various educational institutions where such stu­dents in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi would be the primary beneficia­ries of this initiative. Around 7,000 electric bikes would be allocated to male students, while 3,000 will be designated for female students, he said while talking to a Private news channel. He said that these students must have a driving license while such an eco-friendly initiative will reduce environmental pollution, adding, that electric two-wheelers will offer long-term financial advantages to these students and would overcome their fi­nancial expenditures. The launch of electric bikes can overcome the problems of exertion and would not take much time to reach their destinations, he added. E-bike supply program is a government pilot project aiming to capitalize on the market and promote electric bike usage in the country, he mentioned. Replying to a question, he said that in the first phase, we will distribute e-bikes through a balloting scheme facilitated by the Bank of Punjab. According to him, the province administration was tackling environmental issues and the public was welcoming the ‘Green Wheels’ program. Mean­while, the students of Punjab also hailed the his­toric Punjab government’s initiative and said that the Green Wheels program was taking place and marking a significant milestone in the province.