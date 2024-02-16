Pak Navy chief oversees Exercise Seaspark

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf vis­ited the naval ships at sea, Creeks areas on the coastal belt of Sindh and coastal ar­eas of Balochistan to oversee the conduct of Exercise Sea­spark-2024 and meet the de­ployed troops in the exercise. The Exercise Seaspark is a ma­jor maritime exercise of Paki­stan Navy which is regular­ly conducted after every two years on two force concept i.e. Blue Force (own force) and Or­ange Force (enemy force). Pur­pose of the exercise is to plan and conduct naval operations as per wartime procedures to check operational readiness, major mobilisation of person­nel and practice coordination between various elements of the Pakistan Navy to un­dertake complex operations. During operations at sea, the PN warships and aircraft also detected Indian Navy ships, submarines and aircraft, at­tempting to covertly observe the exercise and interpret PN war plans. Accordingly neces­sary safeguards were taken by the Pakistan Navy. During the visit of Maritime Headquar­ters in Karachi, the Chief of the Naval Staff was given a brief­ing by the Orange and Blue Naval Force Commanders on the conduct of operations by respective forces. Thereafter, the Naval Chief visited Keti Bandar Post and Battalion Headquarters of Pak Marines at Shah Bandar where he was briefed on combat readiness for defence of Creeks areas which constitutes the South Eastern maritime boundary with India. During the vis­it, Naval Chief interacted with troops deployed in difficult marshy areas and appreciated their devotion and high mo­rale. Later, the Naval Chief also visited Jinnah Naval Base at Ormara and Naval Ships oper­ating at sea. During these vis­its, the Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction on the profes­sional excellence, high mo­rale and perpetual readiness of Pakistan Navy to ensure im­pregnable maritime defence of motherland and reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy to safeguard national maritime interest, said a press release received here on Thursday.