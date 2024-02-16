The Stone Circles of Senegambia, found in the Senegal and Gambia regions of West Africa, are a remarkable archaeological phenomenon dating back to ancient times. These megalithic struc­tures, composed of standing stones arranged in cir­cles, lines, or other geometric patterns, are believed to have been constructed between the 3rd century BCE and the 16th century CE. Serving various pur­poses, including burials, ceremonies, or astronomi­cal observations, these enigmatic monuments are a testament to the cultural and technological achieve­ments of their creators. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Stone Circles of Senegambia continue to captivate scholars and visitors alike, of­fering glimpses into Africa’s rich and diverse history.