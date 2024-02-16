Friday, February 16, 2024
“To understand the living, you have to commune with the dead.” –Daniel Black

Past in Perspective
February 16, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Stone Circles of Senegambia, found in the Senegal and Gambia regions of West Africa, are a remarkable archaeological phenomenon dating back to ancient times. These megalithic struc­tures, composed of standing stones arranged in cir­cles, lines, or other geometric patterns, are believed to have been constructed between the 3rd century BCE and the 16th century CE. Serving various pur­poses, including burials, ceremonies, or astronomi­cal observations, these enigmatic monuments are a testament to the cultural and technological achieve­ments of their creators. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Stone Circles of Senegambia continue to captivate scholars and visitors alike, of­fering glimpses into Africa’s rich and diverse history.

