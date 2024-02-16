PCB part ways with Mohammad Hafeez

LAHORE - Mohammad Hafeez, who was working in the role of Director of Pakistan men’s team, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) parted ways on Thursday. In an official statement, PCB said: “The PCB extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions. “Hafeez’s passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance. The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeavours,” the statement added.