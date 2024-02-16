Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PCB part ways with Mohammad Hafeez

Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Mohammad Hafeez, who was working in the role of Direc­tor of Pakistan men’s team, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) parted ways on Thursday. In an official state­ment, PCB said: “The PCB extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contribu­tions. “Hafeez’s passion for the game has inspired play­ers and his mentorship dur­ing the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of im­mense importance. The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeav­ours,” the statement added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024