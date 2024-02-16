PCB part ways with Mohammad Hafeez

LAHORE - Mohammad Hafeez, who was working in the role of Direc­tor of Pakistan men’s team, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) parted ways on Thursday. In an official state­ment, PCB said: “The PCB extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contribu­tions. “Hafeez’s passion for the game has inspired play­ers and his mentorship dur­ing the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of im­mense importance. The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeav­ours,” the statement added.