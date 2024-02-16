PCB terminates Haris Rauf’s central contract

LAHORE - Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Austra­lia 2023-24. The decision came after the PCB committee con­ducted a hearing and allowed Haris Rauf to explain his stance, however, his response failed to satisfy the committee. “After a thorough hearing process con­ducted by a PCB com­mittee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders in­volved in the matter, Ha­ris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023, and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024,” the statement of PCB said. “The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hear­ing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30 January 2024 and his re­sponse was found unsatisfactory. “The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsper­son. “Refusal to be part of Paki­stan’s Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifi­able reason is a material viola­tion of the central contract.”