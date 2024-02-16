PDMA issues flood warning as heavy rains likely to hit Punjab

ISLAMABAD - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab Thursday warned of moder­ate to heavy rains and strong winds coupled with hailstorms in various areas of the prov­ince. “As intimated by the Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department (PMD), moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawal­pindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaud­din, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gu­jranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from February 17 to 21,” the PDMA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan between February 18 and 19. Directing the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to ensure their preparedness and take all relevant measures, the PDMA urged the rescue officials and authorities to “remain high alert and have sufficient emergency response personnel and equipment [at their disposal] during the forecasted period”.

The PDMA also warned travellers regarding the risks of flooding and landslides and seeks guidance and assistance from local administra­tion, police, and rescue services in case of an emergency. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predict­ed moderate to heavy rains in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad and Balochistan as well. “Heavy rain/snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Mur­ree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from 18 th to 20 th February. [There is] possi­bility of landslides in Upper KP, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period,” the NDMA said.