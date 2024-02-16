Peshawar police busts drug network, nabs 880 suspects

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Police conducted sev­eral successful operations against drug dealers and anti-social elements last month, resulting in the ap­prehension of 880 suspected individuals. The arrests were made in connection with illegal weapons pos­session and various other serious crimes, as stated by a police spokesman.

During these operations, law enforcement recov­ered a substantial arsenal, including 92 Kalashnikovs, 1,380 pistols, 32 shotguns, 143 rifles, one hand gre­nade, and 44 cartridges from the arrested suspects. Additionally, around 1,368 individuals involved in drug trafficking were taken into custody.

Apart from the weapons seizure, the police dis­closed the recovery of illicit substances, including 57 kg of ice, 33 kg of heroin, 20 kg of opium, 278 kg of hashish, and 433 bottles of liquor from the appre­hended suspects.