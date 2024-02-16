Peshawar Zalmi embraces Bank Makramah as official banking partner for HBL PSL 9

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi, renowned for its cricketing prowess and commitment to community engagement, has announced its official partnership with Bank Makramah Limited (BML) for the highly anticipated HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9. This collaboration signifies a monumental step forward in promoting sports excellence and fostering youth development initiatives across Pakistan.
Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi stated, “We are excited to form an alliance with BML as our official Banking Partner for HBL PSL 9. This partnership underscores our mutual commitment to promoting sports and nurturing talent in Pakistan. Together, we aspire to inspire the next generation of cricketers and make a positive impact on communities nationwide.”