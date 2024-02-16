Friday, February 16, 2024
Peshawar Zalmi embraces Bank Makramah as official banking partner for HBL PSL 9

February 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  Peshawar Zalmi, renowned for its cricketing prowess and com­mitment to community engage­ment, has announced its official partnership with Bank Makra­mah Limited (BML) for the highly anticipated HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9. This col­laboration signifies a monumen­tal step forward in promoting sports excellence and fostering youth development initiatives across Pakistan.

Javed Afridi, Chairman of Pe­shawar Zalmi stated, “We are excited to form an alliance with BML as our official Banking Part­ner for HBL PSL 9. This partner­ship underscores our mutual commitment to promoting sports and nurturing talent in Pakistan. Together, we aspire to inspire the next generation of cricketers and make a positive impact on com­munities nationwide.”

