Peter Jacob’s contribution to human rights acknowledged

Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) in collaboration with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), and Christian Study Centre (CSJ) hosted a reception regarding the prestigious U.S. Department of State's International Religious Freedom Award bestowed upon Peter Jacob for his incredible efforts in safeguarding human rights. Farhat Ullah Babar, Dr. Shaoib Suddle, Harris Khalique, Shafique Chaudhry, Bishop Samuel Azariah, Dr. Khalid Masud and Jennifer Jag Jivan shred their views, and dilated upon Peter Jacob’s work for the promotion and protection of religious and other freedoms. The event was joined by journalists, lawyers, teachers, human rights activists, and representatives of diplomat missions including; USA, UK, Canada, France, and European Union. Suneel Malik presented the introduction of the event, and Jayaa Jaggi moderated the discussion.

Former Senator representing PPP, Farhat Ullah Babar said that the supreme court’s concerns regarding the police’s faulty investigation in Jaranwala incident is the reflection of serious issues that minorities face in Pakistan. The human rights challenges persist due to the disturbing interventions carried out religio-political forces misusing the religion for their vested interests, which result in causing religion-based intolerance and violence.

Harris Khalique said that the religion has been misused as a tool by religious and political groups which resulted in radicalizing youth and causing division among citizens on religious lines. The intolerance can be addressed by restoring dialogue, and respecting the voices of dissent. He stated that the parliament need to introduce legal measures to ensure the equality of citizens irrespective of any discrimination. He demanded that the government authorities must seriously take measures to implement in letter and spirt the Supreme Court’s (Jillani) judgment (SMC No. 1 of 2014) to address issues related to religious freedom and minorities rights.

Peter Jacob stated that the political parties including PPP, PML-N, and MQM have made concrete pledges in their manifestos to address issues related to minorities rights, and the legislators must introduce parliamentary actions to fill the promises made in the electoral manifestos of their concerned parties. We need to galvanize our strengths and sense of justice to make positive contribution to improve implementation of human rights in the country. He said that he has been the part of successful campaigns run by civil society that achieved milestones including; joint electorate, religion column in the CNIC, amendment in Hudood laws, etc. He said that he received this award with humility and on behalf of a large number of human rights defenders who strived for human rights and democratic space, particularly the team at Centre for Social Justice and the entire civil society in Pakistan. He was called to stand up with seven other people of dedication and courage for the International Religious Freedom Award from Nigeria, Iraq, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Lithuania, Canada and South Africa. This award shall encourage the civil society to continue collective efforts for meaningful and positive changes in our beloved country, Pakistan.

Dr. Shoaib Suddle said that there are serious issues related to the governance which make good laws and court orders fail due to lack of implementation, which results in undermining human rights. The government bodies need to make meaningful efforts to address human rights challenges. The award bestowed upon Peter Jacob is a recognition of the efforts in the field of human rights carried out by civil society in Pakistan.

Shafique Chaudhry appreciated Peter Jacob for bringing the honour to Pakistan. He stated that Pakistan face multiple challenges from human rights, security to geo-political. The authorities need to recognize issues, instead of being in a state of denial, and strengthen practical measures to ensure equality, non-discrimination, and rule of law for all. Bishop Samuel Azriah said that we must move forward to bring about positive changes in the laws and policies that we want to see.