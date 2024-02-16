PHC CJ lauds Mardan judiciary’s progress

MARDAN - Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of the Peshawar High Court visited the district courts and District Bar Room in Mardan on Wednesday. In a press statement released on Thursday, senior judicial officials, including District & Sessions Judges and the President & General Secretary of the District Bar Association Mardan, welcomed him along with other notable figures such as the Commissioner, Mardan Division, and the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Division.
A contingent of District Police presented a guard of honor to the Chief Justice. He inaugurated the security control room at the session’s courts and a health facility, appreciating the efforts of the Bar, district health officer, and the judiciary for establishing these crucial facilities for the wellbeing of litigants, lawyers, staff, and judicial officers.
During his visit, the Chief Justice also inaugurated the newly established Ladies Bar Room, commending women’s participation in the justice sector. Mohammad Zeb Khan, District & Sessions Judge and President DBA, welcomed him and highlighted the issues faced by the Bar. The Chief Justice expressed his appreciation for the program and thanked the press, District Administration, and police for their presence.
In a brief meeting with the office bearers of the staff association, the Chief Justice assured all possible support and later held a detailed meeting with District Judiciary Mardan. He emphasized his vision of accountability, stating that everyone is accountable to Allah first and then to others. This concept, he maintained, serves as the driving force for ensuring justice.