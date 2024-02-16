PHC CJ lauds Mardan judiciary’s progress

MARDAN - Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of the Pesha­war High Court visited the district courts and District Bar Room in Mardan on Wednesday. In a press state­ment released on Thursday, senior judicial officials, including District & Sessions Judges and the President & General Secretary of the District Bar Association Mardan, welcomed him along with other notable fig­ures such as the Commissioner, Mardan Division, and the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Division.

A contingent of District Police presented a guard of honor to the Chief Justice. He inaugurated the secu­rity control room at the session’s courts and a health facility, appreciating the efforts of the Bar, district health officer, and the judiciary for establishing these crucial facilities for the wellbeing of litigants, law­yers, staff, and judicial officers.

During his visit, the Chief Justice also inaugurated the newly established Ladies Bar Room, commend­ing women’s participation in the justice sector. Mo­hammad Zeb Khan, District & Sessions Judge and President DBA, welcomed him and highlighted the is­sues faced by the Bar. The Chief Justice expressed his appreciation for the program and thanked the press, District Administration, and police for their presence.

In a brief meeting with the office bearers of the staff association, the Chief Justice assured all possi­ble support and later held a detailed meeting with District Judiciary Mardan. He emphasized his vision of accountability, stating that everyone is accounta­ble to Allah first and then to others. This concept, he maintained, serves as the driving force for ensuring justice.