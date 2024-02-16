PHC halts legal action on Afghan transgenders

PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court on Thursday restrained authorities from taking legal action against 16 Afghan transgenders and their repatriation. The petitioners’ counsel argued that the lives of Afghan transgender women were endangered, emphasizing that they should not be compelled to return. The petitioners presented Proof of Registration cards and other legal documents to support their case. The court consolidated the writ petition of Afghan transgenders with the Afghan singer case and adjourned the hearing.