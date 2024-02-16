Friday, February 16, 2024
PHC halts legal action on Afghan transgenders

February 16, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Peshawar High Court on Thursday restrained au­thorities from taking le­gal action against 16 Af­ghan transgenders and their repatriation. The petitioners’ counsel ar­gued that the lives of Af­ghan transgender wom­en were endangered, emphasizing that they should not be compelled to return. The petition­ers presented Proof of Registration cards and other legal documents to support their case. The court consolidated the writ petition of Afghan transgenders with the Afghan singer case and adjourned the hearing.

