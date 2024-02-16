Friday, February 16, 2024
PITB conducts workshop on ‘The Art of Time Management’

Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    The Punjab Information Technol­ogy Board’s (PITB) BizLinks team conducted a workshop on ‘The Art of Time Manage­ment’ to equip participants with invaluable techniques for effective time utilisation. The interactive session, led by PITB Director Muhammad Jahanzeb Akbar, aimed to enhance pro­ductivity and streamline work processes through strategic time management practices. The workshop drew active participation from a diverse group of employees repre­senting various teams within PITB. Participants engaged in insightful discussions, sharing experiences and learning prac­tical approaches to optimize their daily tasks and responsi­bilities. As part of the engaging conclusion, a lively quiz was organised, adding an element of fun to the learning expe­rience. The top 10 winners were acknowledged for their knowledge and rewarded with delectable chocolates, creat­ing an atmosphere of camara­derie and celebration. Director Muhammad Jahanzeb Akbar expressed the significance of effective time management in fostering personal and profes­sional growth, emphasizing its role in achieving organiza­tional objectives. The PITB has taken BizLinks ACE (Acceler­ated Coaching & Education) initiative to provide valuable learning opportunities that contribute to the continuous development of the PITB work­force.

Staff Reporter

