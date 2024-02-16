Friday, February 16, 2024
PML-N , PPP to hold third round of talks on Govt formation today

Web Desk
9:36 AM | February 16, 2024
National

The coordination committees of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party have concluded their second round of talks in Islamabad for progress on government formation.

The coordination committees decided to conduct its third consultation session today (Friday) to finalize recommendations after consulting with their respective political leadership.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented Pakistan Muslim League (N), while Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Shazi Khan represented Pakistan Peoples Party.

