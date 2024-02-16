PML-N spokesperson takes jibes at PTI leaders’ contradictory statements

LAHORE - The PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday took jibes at the PTI leaders for their al­leged flip-flopping on the party’s electoral victories and contradictory statements about making contacts with different political parties.

“Sometimes they say we have won 180 seats, sometimes they say we have won 150 seats. Sometimes they claim to be in contact with the PPP, sometimes they deny having any contact with the PPP”, she remarked in a post on social media platform X, formerly twitter. The PML-N spokes­person also mocked the PTI for its oft repeated statement that they won’t contact the PML-N and form a government on their own. “They say they won’t have any contact with the PML-N, but hey brother, who has contacted you? Sometimes they say they will form the government, so go ahead and form it, brother”.

She also pointed out contradic­tions in PTI’s position on accep­tance of election results and cred­ibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan. She stated: “They say the Election Commission did not com­mit any fraud in KPK; and in Punjab where they win, they applaud the Election Commission; and, where they lose, they surround and protest against the Election Commission. All forms 45 in KPK where they win are correct, and in Punjab where they lose, all forms 45 are fake. What a state of mental confusion!” Calling the PTI leaders masterminds of May 9 incidents, Marriyum said that they always wanted nothing but chaos and corruption in country.