PPSC undergoes significant reforms aimed at restoring public trust

LAHORE - The Punjab Public Service Commis­sion held a farewell meeting for Lt-Gen (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal on con­clusion of his three-year term as the PPSC chairman, here on Thursday.

Addressing the PPSC staff, Zafar Iqbal expressed gratitude to the en­tire team and highlighted the com­prehensive transformation, taking place within the organisation, dur­ing his tenure. The PPSC under­went significant reforms aimed at restoring the public trust in the recruitment process and develop­ing it on modern lines. Central to the reforms was the revamping and streamlining of the examination process and establishment of a new data bank, along with development of software for streamlining exami­nation processes. Additionally, the introduction of an e-pay system for exam fees and establishment of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) point to verify candidates’ identities further en­hanced transparency and security.

To combat impersonation and pre­vent paper leakage, jammers were installed at all PPSC examination centres, and an intelligence and vigilance wing had also been es­tablished to monitor the entire ex­amination process. Moreover, an adviser cell was created to ensure transparency in the nomination of advisers, a first in the PPSC’s his­tory. The outgoing chairman also emphasised the importance of pro­fessional development, highlight­ing the initiation of HR trainings through MPDD for PPSC staff. Look­ing ahead, he outlined plans for dig­italizing PPSC’s business processes and implementing computer-based testing systems by 2025, alongside the expansion of PPSC offices from seven to thirteen to better serve candidates. In 2023 alone, the PPSC successfully recruited 9,462 candi­dates (fourth highest till now). Ex­pressing optimism for the future, he expressed confidence that the ongoing projects would be carried forward and completed under the new leadership. The commission members acknowledged that his legacy would be marked for usher­ing in a new era of transparency, ef­ficiency, and professionalism within the organisation.